CASA of Madison County closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

A local non-profit in Madison County closed its doors after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

CASA of Madison County says the infected employee is doing well along with all other staff members. They're not aware of any volunteers or clients that were infected.

The organization relies on volunteers to help provide services for the elderly and homebound. They first started limiting visitors and practicing social distancing on March 12, but an infection still occurred.

Right now, their Huntsville office is closed and all services are suspended. Staff members are working from home to answer phone calls and emails. They're trying to find alternative ways to still support their clients.

All of their staff is in self-quarantine at this time, and they plan to reopen this Friday.