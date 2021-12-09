CASA of Madison County asking for donations to create flu kits for elderly

One nonprofit is working to help seniors this flu season by asking for donations to make "flu kits."

CASA of Madison County, or the Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound, is asking for items such as sugar-free cough drops, thermometers and even bouillon cubes for soup to help make sure seniors can stay safe and at home.

United Way of Madison County United Way of Madison County

The elderly population is the most vulnerable to these viruses because most already have preexisting medical conditions and can develop severe issues if they get sick with the flu or Covid-19.

CASA is asking for items like paper towels, hand sanitizer and first-aid kits that they can drop off to those in need. It's particularly important because nearly 70% of those in the program cannot leave their home.

"Another reason is, when they get there, prices and inflation have sky-rocketed, and they can't always afford these items," said Lauren Carter. "... These are items that you can't purchase with food stamps. So, this is something they have to lay out cash for, and many of them just can't afford it."

Carter said that since the beginning of the pandemic, the community has helped tremendously. They're asking the community to keep it up by donating now.

Items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at United Way on Andrew Jackson Way, where CASA is located. As they receive items, CASA is actively sending them out, and this will continue until the first week of February.