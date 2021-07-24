Bystanders help save a woman from possibly drowning at Talucah Beach



Saturday night, a woman recovering after bystanders helped save her from a river in Morgan county.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told us an older woman nearly drowned at Talucah Beach in Valhermoso Springs.

WAAY-31 spoke to people who helped her before first responders could get to the scene.

The woman is in critical condition inside Huntsville Hospital.

Earlier Saturday afternoon at Talucah Beach, four bystanders spotted the woman struggling in the water and did what they could to help her.

"Save her. Save her. I sat there and cried," said Teresa and Sam Waldrep.

Teresa and Sam Waldrep say they were enjoying Saturday at Talucah Beach when they saw a woman start to drown.

They and 2 other women immediately went to help her.

They say the woman was on this boat with her family when she got on a floatie and just flipped over.

Two of the women helping worked in the medical field -- and knew what to do too keep her stable before first responders arrived.

"Glad to have good people here that will help because there's no lifeguard. Everybody else just stood there and looked. It took a while," said the Waldreps.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office say they do not know if any alcohol was involved, but the Waldreps are just thankful everyone did what they could to save her.

"If she makes it, it'll be because people got her out like they did, honestly," they said.

We've called to see if we could get an update on the woman's condition and are waiting to hear back.

Everyone we spoke to told us they're just glad they were there to help and knew what to do.

We know her boat, car and all belongings were returned to the family.

A tow truck was able to get everything safely.