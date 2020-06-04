Bystander describes scene during Wednesday night's protest in Huntsville

WAAY 31 heard from a woman who experienced what happened after the Huntsville rally Wednesday night against police brutality.

"I got caught in the tear gas real bad. In fact, this is what landed at my foot, and there was smoke coming out of it," said Rebecca Stover.

Law enforcement cleared downtown Huntsville, after hundreds gathered for a protest after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That protest was peaceful for hours before police were forced to use smoke and a chemical gas to clear the area.

We spoke with Stover before the Huntsville police news conference Thursday morning. She lives in an apartment downtown. She says at around 7:15 Wednesday night, she left her apartment to help after seeing chaos outside.

This all happened near Jefferson Street and Clinton Avenue, a few blocks from the courthouse.

For more than an hour, WAAY 31 watched as law enforcement near the courthouse urged protesters to go home after the permitted rally ended.

"Somebody threw a firework and it didn't land on the police and it was harmless. Nobody got hurt by it, but it seemed to trigger them off because that was when they started shooting gas and smoke," said Stover.

We know there were 24 arrests. According to police, one of the arrests was a firearms charge, three were for receiving stolen property and the rest were for disorderly conduct.