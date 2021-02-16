'By foot' is the new form of transportation for some in downtown Huntsville

Icy streets are keeping people off the roads, but not everyone can work from home.

This week's form of transportation for one pharmacist is by foot.

The wintry weather forced Annya Plotkina to walk to and from work Monday and Tuesday.

The Huntsville Hospital pharmacist left her car overnight Monday, choosing to walk home instead of risk getting on the roads. It was freezing, but after being stranded in a ditch in Birmingham a couple of years back during a snow storm, she wasn't taking a chance Tuesday in the Rocket City.

"Roads were definitely icy. I walked back to my apartment and almost slipped a few times," Plotkina said.

Plotkina added hospital workers have to show up to work, no matter what, to take care of patients. Luckily, she just lives a little over a mile from work. She said her other-co workers have to sleep at the hospital.

Plotkina added tardiness isn't acceptable in her field, so as long as she has to walk to work, she'll brace the cold.