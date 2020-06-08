Buying from Black-owned businesses is the new push for social change in Huntsville

There’s a new push to support African-Americans that doesn’t involve protesting: it’s most commonly known as “buying Black.”

Now, THE hashtag Black owned business is filling up people’s Instagram and Twitter feeds.

WAAY 31 talked to Naked Sweet Treats...a home-based bakery option in Huntsville with what this means for her business.

The business owner told us now is the time for Black businesses to band together and help one another.

Even if it means just as a recommendation because with coronavirus still lingering around...everyone can use the help.

"It's definitely been a different way of showing support and for the movement and all I can say is that it gives me hope that people are really starting to see," said Neriequa Williams, Naked Sweet Treats owner.

As people are protesting and signing petitions to show support for the Black community.

There's now another easy to show support without ever leaving home: shopping at a Black owned business online and where you live.

Williams said coronavirus hit her business hard.

Williams is also a contracted worker for Huntsville City Schools who filed for unemployment... which she's yet to receive, and it's making some things difficult.

"it's hard for me to fund the supplies that I need for my business," she said.

But, she told WAAY-31 she's relying on donations to keep her business open.

Williams hopes this will push other Black business owners like her to help one another, even if it's just a small gesture...because you can go far with just a little support.

She's thankful people are sharing how to buy Black products on social media.

"We have to be on the backs of each other" she said.