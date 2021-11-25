'Buy a Tree. Change a Life' is helping children in need this holiday season

Christmas trees helping children in need. That's the mission of 'Buy a Tree. Change a Life', where a local church is donating proceeds from Christmas tree sales to helping children.

Every single dollar will go towards different local and global missions helping children. The people buying the beautiful trees in MidCity say they have happy hearts this holiday season knowing there is more to their tree than just tinsel.

"Every family has their own type of tree that they're looking for, type of look, and type of size. And just seeing them all come in and make that decision together and find that perfect tree it's really cool," says Michael Williams, the lead pastor at New Life Chapel.

But what if a tree can benefit more than just the holiday aesthetic?

"Every tree that goes out, to us it's not just a tree, we know that it's going to change somebody's life every Christmas," says Williams.

Changing a child's life was Williams' goal, along with his wife, when they brought the nationwide mission to North Alabama.

"We kind of took on the mission here in Huntsville, we're the first church in North Alabama to do 'Buy a Tree. Change a Life'," explains Janah Williams.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go towards local and global missions. Janah explains, "Our specific mission is to help children."

Locally, they do that through our schools. "We always give to local schools, that's one of the best things," says Janah.

The families buying the trees are grateful they can give back while also gaining a beautiful tree.

"I love to give back, you know!" says 12-year-old Mariah.

Mariah's family recognizes this year the gifts under their tree will be a gift to others as well. Her six-year-old sister, Lamai, says, "We have to be grateful for the stuff that we have, and that we have to appreciate what we have right now because some people don't have the stuff that we have."

Last year 'Buy a Tree. Change a Life' raised more than $17,000 dollars! They are selling even more trees this year with the goal of surpassing that fundraising total.

They will be closed on Thanksgiving day, but resume operations on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.