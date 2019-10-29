Butler Terrace redevelopment in Huntsville will include subsidized housing

The city of Huntsville is looking to revitalize its oldest housing project, Butler Terrace on Seminole Drive, in favor of a community that will expand shopping and services.

Residents at Butler Terrace will soon have to move, but they can come back when the project is finished.

One resident said she's looking forward to a "fancier" home.

"When I was a little kid walking downtown in the square, there was basically nothing to do, and the amount that we've grown in the last five or so years, it's just crazy to experience," said Kyle Husband.

Husband and his wife, Anna, own Offbeat Coffee Studio on Clinton Avenue, less than a mile from Butler Terrace homes. They said new developments in Huntsville are exciting to hear about and show progress.

"In the 50s, the effective use of land wasn't necessarily prevalent. We have a large say in how we're growing our community and growing opportunities for all of our residents," said Scott Erwin with the Huntsville Community Development.

Erwin is the city's interim director of community development. He said the new development will include a mix of subsidized, market price and affordable housing. He knows change isn't always easy, but he and his team have been in constant communication with the residents from day one.

"It's all about responding to their needs and making sure we have done everything we can to incorporate what they need and what the community needs into this plan," said Erwin.

Erwin said Huntsville is one of only four cities in the country to get the "choice neighborhoods" grant for this project. He says this will improve quality of life.

Once complete, residents can come back and won't see a change in their rent. The Husbands say it all points back to Huntsville being a great place to stay.

"It's a great place to visit, like, you'll be surprised and probably want to come back," said Anna Husband.

Erwin said they'll hold a community kick-off there by January to get residents' ideas and continue the planning process.

Construction won't start until several years from now. After the planning phase is complete, the city will need to apply for an implementation grant.

Erwin says they're a long ways from getting to that point, but hopes we could see some renderings in about three years.