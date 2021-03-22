Alabama A&M has busy day as coronavirus vaccine clinic opens to the public

As coronavirus vaccine eligibility expanded to Phase 1C, so did the number of sites in North Alabama. Alabama A&M opened up its vaccine clinic on Monday, and plenty of people took advantage.

Lines were out the door as the clinic opened the doors at 4 p.m. and stayed steady until it closed at 7 p.m.

The interim director of health and counseling services at the university, Carlquista Slay, said it's been just as busy as they expected and they don't expect things to slow down anytime soon. She said they're happy they were able to finally open the clinic up to the public.

"They are excited that this opportunity is so close to them, especially with people who have issues with transportation, or rely on others to get them to appointments, especially our elderly and our underserved populations, so we are happy to be that location for them to access," Slay said.

The university also wants people to know that you have to have an appointment before showing up. They are not taking any walk-ins, and unfortunately, will have to turn you away.