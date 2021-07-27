Madison County businessman John Roberts running for Congress

Madison County businessman John Roberts announced Tuesday morning he is running for Congress.

Roberts is a Republican who recently served as the Business Retention and Expansion Director for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. He also co-founded the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy.

Mo Brooks currently represents Alabama's fifth Congressional district. He is running for U.S. Senate.

"In Congress, I'll put Alabama's values first: the right to life, the defense of the second amendment, and the right to practice your religion or operate your business without government interference," said Roberts. "I will help the Republicans take back the House, and fire Nancy Pelosi. I will go to Washington to fight day in and day out to stop the Left's radical and dangerous agenda."

Roberts joins Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Casey Wardynski and teacher Andy Blalock in the race.

