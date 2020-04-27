Clear

Shoals businesses owners say they're ready to re-open after coronavirus restrictions

Small businesses told WAAY31 they're ready to open up.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 6:09 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The talks of reopening the state from coronavirus restrictions are happening, but the big question is, how, and what could reopening businesses look like?

The not knowing is leading business owners to play out multiple scenarios and take guesses at their strategies.

Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a press conference in Montgomery. She is expected to discuss what reopening the state will look like, but it's unclear if she will extend the Stay at Home order or allow things to start opening back up.

Darrell Higgins, owner of Party at the Next Level in Tuscumbia, said his business has inflatables along with laser tag. They rent the space out for people to have their kids' birthday parties, but none of those birthday parties are happening since coronavirus.

Higgins said the operation is just a side business but it does bring in a lot of money to help him support his family. He closed down before the state mandated it because he was concerned for people's safety. Higgins also refunded those who had paid to reserve the space.

"It's just totally wiped us out. And of course we still have to pay our bills like were operating," said Higgins.

Higgins said they were about to be in busy season when coronavirus happened. He said he applied for the Paycheck Protection Program but his business didn't qualify.

"We weren't able to get any help because we don't have full-time employees and that was on of the qualifications we didn't reach that," said Higgins.

With no help from the government, Higgins said he's relying on being able to open but he has no idea when that could be, or what regulations will be in place.

"We're not sure what the rules are going to be or how we're going to do it but were ready to go with whatever they say because we are ready to be open," said Higgins.

WAAY 31 spoke with mayors throughout the Shoals and they said Higgins' story is one they're hearing from small businesses. They're ready to open up with safety in mind.

Higgins said they already clean the inflatables regularly but he plans on doubling the cleaning, limiting the amount of kids for birthday parties, having hand sanitizer and wipes available for patrons, and making his part-time employees wear masks.

"We're already talking about different steps we can do now making sure that everything is sanitized and cleaned down and were going to do everything possible to make sure and take care of the safety of people that come in this business," said Higgins.

Higgins did say he's worried people won't immediately come back even after his business is open because fears of the virus are still out there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6539

Reported Deaths: 228
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile91741
Jefferson83933
Lee36524
Shelby3119
Marshall3075
Montgomery2894
Chambers28518
Tallapoosa27417
Madison2114
Tuscaloosa1920
Baldwin1613
Etowah1258
Coffee950
Walker920
Calhoun913
Elmore791
Houston773
Marion745
DeKalb702
Morgan640
St. Clair640
Pike620
Randolph604
Talladega572
Wilcox561
Sumter532
Russell530
Chilton511
Cullman500
Pickens481
Greene460
Jackson452
Marengo413
Franklin410
Limestone410
Hale412
Lowndes381
Bibb380
Autauga372
Blount340
Macon342
Barbour330
Covington331
Dallas332
Butler321
Choctaw320
Lauderdale312
Coosa291
Washington261
Dale250
Escambia251
Clarke251
Colbert232
Henry221
Clay191
Cherokee140
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Monroe121
Lawrence120
Winston110
Crenshaw110
Lamar100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9667

Reported Deaths: 181
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby229644
Davidson223623
Sumner59334
Bledsoe5880
Rutherford4059
Williamson3977
Out of TN3322
Wilson2333
Knox2104
Bedford1592
Hamilton14113
Robertson1360
Montgomery1362
Putnam1095
Madison1011
Tipton940
Cumberland670
Dickson660
Blount533
Washington520
Fayette521
Trousdale481
Lake480
Sullivan471
Sevier451
Bradley431
Hickman410
Greene412
Maury400
Macon383
Gibson381
Unassigned370
Cheatham360
Coffee320
Dyer310
Hawkins292
Franklin291
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon270
Anderson251
Marshall221
Smith191
Weakley190
Lauderdale180
Jefferson180
Haywood181
Carroll161
Lawrence160
Hamblen152
Campbell141
McMinn140
Cocke140
DeKalb130
Monroe131
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Henry110
McNairy110
Hardeman110
Scott110
Chester100
Cannon100
Humphreys91
Perry80
Jackson70
Stewart70
Roane70
Polk70
Crockett70
Overton70
Benton61
Morgan60
Henderson60
Meigs60
Claiborne50
Clay50
Warren50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Hardin50
Grainger40
Decatur40
Fentress40
White40
Houston40
Union30
Moore30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Johnson20
Wayne20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events