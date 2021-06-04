Businesses need to invest more in cybersecurity according to one Madison County cyber expert

The country is seeing more cybersecurity attacks.

That's why one expert said businesses need to invest more money in their cybersecurity systems now to protect them from attacks later on.

Cybersecurity attacks can cost businesses a lot of money.

The senior cyber fellow at MartinFederal said they tell all of their clients they need to be prepared for a cyberattack before one happens, especially because cyberattacks are becoming more and more prevalent.

"Absolutely they should be investing more money," said Wesley McGrew, Senior Cyber Fellow at MartinFederal.

McGrew said cybersecurity attacks can cost businesses a lot of money, sometimes even more money than the actual ransom being requested.

"The actual cost of a ransomware attack in terms of disruption, and the cost of investigation and things like that all of that adds up to way more than the ransom amount," said McGrew.

And disruption is what one UAH professor said these attacks are doing to our economy.

"It's causing massive amounts of disruption to our supply chain, to our markets," said Ravi Patnayakuni, UAH professor of information systems.

Patnayakuni said some statistics show that cyberattacks are going to cost the global economy six trillion dollars.

That's why businesses are being encouraged to invest more in their cybersecurity systems, but that could make prices in the market increase.

"The cost of business eventually is going to gradually go up as these companies improve their security postures. So, yes it's definitely going to affect prices in the long run," said Patnayakuni.

But there is not an abundance of cybersecurity professionals.

"There's a cybersecurity skills shortage everywhere," said McGrew.

If businesses are well prepared for a cyberattack they're not going to have as much downtime following the attack and they won't have to pay as much money.