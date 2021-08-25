Businesses near Florence 'nuisance' motel want to see it closed for good

Florence City Council members on Tuesday all voted to shut down a nuisance motel, citing crime.

But the fight to close Florence Inn & Suites isn't over.

Attorney Jeff Austin represents the motel and said they plan to appeal the city council's decision. WAAY31 asked Austin if people staying at the Florence Inn and Suites have been made to leave, and he said right now it's all kind of muddy.

Businesses operating near the motel want it closed for good.

"They haven't been good stewards of their property or good neighbors," said Darrell Triplett.

Triplett owns the Sound Shoppe right next to Florence Inn and Suites. He said he's seen his fair share of issues from his neighbors, including trash, people drinking in his parking lot and more.

"It seems like there is a lot of drug activity. Vagrants and different types of people our customers don't feel comfortable around," said Triplett.

Florence police said they've had those same calls - almost 1,000 calls of drugs, prostitution, and a slew of other issues the last few years. Triplett said it's not just an issue for his business but his neighborhood, too.

"One of my neighbors had somebody passed out in their backyard and didn't even know where he was at. So the neighborhood has also had a lot of problems," said Triplett.

Triplett said he felt a sense of relief when he learned the city voted to send a cease and desist letter to the hotel and try to shut it down.

"I am very relieved they are taking steps to actually do something about the problem," said Triplett.

The attorney representing the hotel said his clients want to save their hotel, and they're willing to meet with the city and come up with a solution.