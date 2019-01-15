Businesses in Jones Valley feel impact of Cecil Ashburn closure

A week and a half after the Cecil Ashburn closure, businesses in Jones valley told us they're seeing less customers.

Tuesday, WAAY 31 talked to owner of Anaheim Chili, Scott Harriman.

"We definitely get a lot of traffic from Hampton Cove. The thing I've noticed so far is we've lost a lot of our business in the evening from people going home," he said.

Businesses say since people who live in Jones valley can't pass through this area to get home from work or school they're not coming here for dinner.

"It's been difficult not having as much traffic flow especially after school," said Bruster's employee Caroline Masterson.

Restaurants in Jones valley said the after-school and work crowd is what kept them busy in the afternoons and through the evenings prior to Cecil Ashburn’s closure. During the next 10 months, while it's closed they've started thinking of other ways to sell their food.

"Any little bit of business that we lose is going to cause us problems," Harriman added.

Anaheim Chili told us it won't cut hours or staff, but will hopefully be able to get business back up to normal by bringing the food to their customers.

" [We are] looking at catering. We are really trying to ramp up our social media presence. We're actually going out to Hampton Cove on Friday night...We've done pre-orders for chili and we're going to go out there and sell the food over there," he said.

Starting this spring, the ice cream shop that was an after school hot spot before the closure will take the same approach.

"We will have like a food truck location, and it will be right near the hospital so people won't have to go out of their way to find us," Masterson said.

Businesses said only time will tell how much the closure is impacting their profit.

"People look at us as a cold weather food. January actually ends up being our next month, so it's actually been pretty strong for us. I'm not sure if it's because the weather's cold," Harriman said.