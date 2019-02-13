Business reacts after inmate walks off job in Limestone Co.

The hunt is still on for the man who walked away from work detail in Limestone County.

It's now been more than 24 hours since Joseph Davis walked away from his job at Cast Products Incorporated in Athens.

We've since learned that several businesses in Limestone County allow inmates to work.

WAAY 31 spent the day learning what these businesses are required to do.

One business owner told WAAY 31 an escape will never happen under her watch.

“You don’t have to worry about if they’re going to come to work today or if they’re going to stay out today," Wanda Haggard said. "They have to work, and the ones that I’ve had have turned out to be really good employees."

Wanda Haggard is the owner of Eagle’s Diner and is proud to say she's been using Limestone County’s work release program for about five years.

“It is a good program, but you do have to know what to do with them," Haggard said. "You do have to know that you have to keep an eye on them and don’t give them a chance to do what happened yesterday.”

What Wanda is referring to is the inmate who walked off the job at Cast Products Incorporated on Monday.

“It was a little bit scary. I’m thinking, ‘What if this happened to me?’ You can never be too cautious," she said.

That’s why Wanda and her staff keep a very close eye on the inmate who works in her restaurant’s kitchen.

“She’s always working with someone. She’s never by herself.”

Wanda says the inmate has become a crucial part of their team and is a very good cook.

“The one I have now, she’s a really good one," Wanda said. "She’s a very hard worker.”

And customers tell WAAY 31 they don’t mind the fact that an inmate is working there at all.

“They have always worked out beautifully here. I think it’s a great deal for the person involved. It gives them an opportunity to put a little money aside," customer Tom Stevenson said. "I think it’s a win-win for them, for the sheriff’s department, and for Wanda and them here at the Eagle.”

Wanda says she’s not the least bit worried about any attempted escapes.

“I really don’t think that it will happen here, because we’re not going to give it a chance to happen here," Wanda said.

The county requires participating businesses to supervise inmates at all times.