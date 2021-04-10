Business owners in Lincoln Co. are used to no mask mandate

This is the first weekend in Alabama since July without a state-wide mask mandate, but for our neighbors in Lincoln County, Tennessee they never had one at all.

"I guess it was about 50/50, some people would wear them, some people wouldn't, said Erin Davis, store manager at Beautiful Me Boutique.

Right now Beautiful Me Boutique in downtown Fayetteville, Tennessee doesn't require masks. In fact, they never required them.

"We just left it up to the customers. It was a personal preference," said Davis.

"In general most people we're happy to come in with their mask on, if they didn't already have it on," said Karen Welch.

Welch, owner of Kudzu Antiques and Gifts, told us they did require masks for some time.

"We had a few people that refused to put masks on and would not come in the shop and that's their choice, that's their right," said Welch.

She says she's glad the choice on whether to require masks in her store was up to her.

"We know our health, we know our risks, its our choice whether to put a mask on or not," said Welch.

For the latest COVID numbers for Lincoln Co. click HERE.