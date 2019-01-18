Business owners frustrated after string of burglaries

Huntsville Police are looking for two men they say broke into multiple stores on Jordan Lane and got away with various amounts of cash.

The owners of Subway said the suspects actually took a stone and broke this their drive through window open. Once it was open they reached inside and grabbed a cash register.

"The first time for me so like I didn't see that thing before here," said Jgnasa Patel.

Jgnasa Patel said it took the men only 45 seconds to get in and out of the store. They got away with nearly $2200. She said the men left the store a mess that took a lot for them to clean up.

"It was not good for me. And obviously not for subway. You know, too much expense."

Police say the two burglars also hit the Dollar Tree, Wings to Go, and Hooters on Jordan Lane sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Mark Roller owns a business next door to Subway. His business wasn't hit but he said knowing what happened makes him want to step up his security.

"Look into the cameras and motion detectors. We already have very bright outside lights and we'll make sure those are operational."

Huntsville Police are still searching for the two suspects which doesn't sit well with Roller.

"This is very dis-concerning. So this upsets me. I'd really like to know that they've caught them and they're not wandering around out here."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is also looking for the men in connection to two burglaries on Jeff Road. Call law enforcement if you recognize them.