Business could be forced to have license revoked

Jokers in Sheffield could be forced to close its doors.

A recent shooting at the restaurant and night club has city council members considering whether to revoke its business license.

jokers jokers

Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said Jokers has had incidents that have put the city’s officers in danger. On Dec. 3, a shooting at the business left one person dead and two others injured.

"They have a hearing and the opportunity to present to us a solution for the issue," Stanley said. "If the city council is persuaded by what they propose to do, then I think we can reach a positive resolution."

That hearing will be held Dec. 20. If the city council is not persuaded, then the mayor said they will have to take the appropriate action.

When asked what that appropriate action is, he said the most severe action would be revoking their license, putting Jokers out of business.

The mayor said recent incidents have forced them to call on nearby police departments for extra help and put a strain on their resources.