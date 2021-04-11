Businesses adjust to first weekend without a mask mandate in months

This weekend was the first weekend without a state mask mandate since last July. Staff members at the Olde Towne Coffee Shoppe told us since the state mask mandate expired, they've gotten more support from customers for keeping their own mask requirement.

"People have been nicer, we've had more people coming in thanking us about having the masks and stuff," said Honey Cox, barista.

Staff say most customers don't mind putting a mask on, but some aren't happy with that rule.

"The biggest issue is people like to be irate and aggressive and like to yell," said Cox.

It's important for the shop to mask up for now.

"For the health and safety of our baristas behind the counter who aren't fully vaccinated yet, and for our customer base some of them aren't vaccinated all the way yet and we have several with a health issue or in the elderly range," said Sarah Kennamer, barista manager.