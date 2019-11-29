Clear
Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to fire at bar Friday morning

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 11:01 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to Bishop's Eastside Pub & Grill on Winchester road on Friday. 

The pub has extensive damage to the building, according to Capt. Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire & Rescue spokesman. He said investigators are working to determine how the fire started. It's believed it started in the back of the building. 

McKenzie said no one was inside when the fire happened, and it was closed on Thanksgiving.

Utitlity crews cut off the electricity to the pub and Jade Nail Spa next door, according to McKenzie. He said none of the other businesses have fire damage. 

Firefighters on scene said it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. 

As of 11 o'clock Friday morning, fire investigators are still at the pub working to determine the cause of the fire. 

It's unknown when the business will reopen. 

