Bus driver charged after she flipped off students, abandoned bus in gas station parking lot

A school bus driver in Pennsylvania now faces 26 charges after police say she swore at the students aboard the bus which she was driving, made an obscene gesture, then abandoned the bus at a gas station parking lot. WFMZ-TV reported Lori Ann Mankos is charged with 26 counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of DUI.

According to Autoblog.com, this happened after some kind of disturbance aboard the bus filled with 26 students. Videos taken by students aboard the bus show Mankos give the middle finger to students who were yelling for her to stop as she drove the bus erratically along the semi-rural route. She can then be heard telling the students to go "f" themselves. Minutes later she abruptly pulled into the gas station parking lot, parked the bus, got out, gave the keys to the station attendant and proceeded to simply walk away. A student opened the emergency exit and many of the students aboard left the rear of the bus and stood in the parking lot.

Most of the students aboard the bus called their parents who came to pick them up at the gas station. A bus was sent by the transportation company to pick up any remaining students.