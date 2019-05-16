Bus carrying West Madison Elementary students involved in wreck on trip from Montgomery

A spokesperson with Madison City Schools, John Peck, says a bus carrying fourth-grade West Madison Elementary students was involved in a wreck with a car on the way back from a field trip to Montgomery.
Peck says no one was injured.
