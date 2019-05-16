Clear

Bus carrying West Madison Elementary students involved in wreck on trip from Montgomery

The bus was carrying fourth-grade students.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A spokesperson with Madison City Schools, John Peck, says a bus carrying fourth-grade West Madison Elementary students was involved in a wreck with a car on the way back from a field trip to Montgomery.

Peck says no one was injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events