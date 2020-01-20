Clear

Bus carrying University of Alabama fraternity students catches fire in Mississippi

The students were on their way back from a function in New Orleans.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, ABC 33/40

A bus carrying fraternity students from the University of Alabama caught fire in Mississippi on Sunday, Birmingham ABC-affiliated station, 33/40 reports.

Video shot by Edward Helms shows the fire on Interstate 59 near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

According to 33/40, first responders said the bus driver ran over something in the roadway, which caused the bus to go up in flames.

There were no injuries, but there was damage to items inside the bus.

The bus, which was carrying members of the Sigma Chi fraternity, was on its way back from a function in New Orleans, 33/40 reports.

