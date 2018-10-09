Clear
Burn permit reminder ahead of TN wildfire season

Tennessee's wildfire season starts October 15th.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Forestry officials are reminding Tennessee residents about burn permit rules ahead of the official start of the state's wildfire season.

The state Division of Forestry says getting a burn permit is free, but there are rules.

The division's online system accepts permit applications for burning a leaf or brush pile smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in size. Larger burns require a call to the forestry division.

More than 300,000 permits are issued in Tennessee each year. Burning without a permit is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are punishable by three to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Tennessee's forestry division says wildfire season begins Oct. 15.

Information can be found at www.BurnSafeTN.org.

