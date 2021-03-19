Clear
Burglary in Huntsville results in chase spanning five counties across two states and an officer-involved shooting

The suspect identified as Jaylen Jordan, 21, is currently being held in the Maury County Jail in Tennessee.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 11:46 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

What started off as a normal Tuesday for one Huntsville man quickly turned into an afternoon filled with several agencies pursuing his stolen truck across multiple counties and ending with a suspect being shot. 

Jhonatan Garcia-Lopez was on his way home from work with his brother-in-law when he got an alert of his phone from his home alarm system.

It warned him that someone may have broken into his home. 

When he checked the live camera feed, Garcia-Lopez saw that his back door was wide open. The system also sent him five snap shots from around his property, one of which showed a man holding his MacBook Pro and his personal drone.

"At that point, the alarm folks gave me a call and told me that the alarm had been triggered and if it had been false or if there was a real break in. And I told them yeah, send the cops. Send the cops right over. Somebody broke into my house," Garcia-Lopez said.

Once he arrived home, which turned out to be just minutes after the suspect had left, he went to get his gun and noticed that his 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup was missing. 

When he looked around to see if anything else was missing, Garcia-Lopez noticed that the suspect, later identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) as Jaylen Edward Jordan, 21, not only took his AirPods, but also his Apple Watch.

"That Apple Watch has got its own line, AT&T line. I can track it. And surely enough, that's how I found out he was in Athens at that moment. And I just ran out to my bro and was like, 'Let's go! Let's go! Let's go! He's in Athens,'" Garcia-Lopez said.

He alerted Athens Police to that information and officers were able to locate the trck on Highway 72 near Hines Street. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said officers followed the truck and let deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office take over when it went onto some back roads.

Athens Police picked the chase back up when the truck got onto I-65 at the Elkmont exit. Officers stopped pursuing when they hit the state line but asked for help in Tennessee.

Johnson said Jordan may have also committed a burglary while he was in the City of Elkton in Giles County. 

As law enforcement in Tennessee was tracking the truck, Garcia-Lopez was right behind them, tracking his Apple Watch. He said the chase wound its way through the counties of Giles, Marshall and Maury. 

Agencies in all three counties along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) assisted in the pursuit.

While in Marshall County, Garcia-Lopez said Jordan was able to shake law enforcement and he lost the signal from his Apple Watch. He started heading home at that point.

As he was reentering Madison County, Garcia-Lopez said he got the signal back on the watch and called police again. They said they were tracking him as well.

TBI said while in Marshall County, Jordan got control of a utility task vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase into Lincoln County.

In the 300 block of Boonshill Road, TBI said Jordan crashed the UTV and ran behind a home. When confronted by a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy, "he produced a gun."

A deputy shot Jordan and he was taken to a hospital near Nashville. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Jordan was eventually released from the hospital and taken to Maury County Jail. TBI told WAAY 31 News on it's investigating the officer-involved shooting and made no arrests in connection to the incident.

THP said the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office asked for TBI to help with the investigation and may bring additional charges, along with other jurisdictions, like Athens and Huntsville.

Currently, officials with the Maury County Sheriff's Office said Jordan is being held without bond and is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Garcia-Lopez said he and his family are still shaken from the whole ordeal. He said he can't help but play the incident back over in his head and wonder what could've happened if his pregnant wife had been home alone when the man believed to be Jordan enter his home with what appeared to be a handgun.

"That was my biggest fear: that he was armed. My wife could've... anything could've happened," he said.

Garcia-Lopez has since spoken with his neighbors about watching out for one another and hopes that his story can inspire others to be guardians of their neighborhoods to prevent something like this from happening to them.

