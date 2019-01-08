Burglars take off with tools and snacks in Tuscumbia

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Tuscumbia police told WAAY31 burglars struck a local business Sunday, taking equipment and hunny buns.
Walker Lumbar Company located off of Old Lee Highway in Tuscumbia was burglarized sometime Sunday afternoon before 6 p.m., according to police.
Officials said the suspects took thousands of dollars in tools and snacks from the office. They also used tools at the company to try and break into a safe. They were not successful in getting into the safe but caused an additional $1,000 in damage to it.
Police said the burglars were able to disarm the security system, they would not go into detail of how they did that because it
Is a vital part of the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward.
