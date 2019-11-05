Burglars steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Hartselle business

A Hartselle business is one of four equipment stores burglarized in the last week.

Hartselle police released surveillance video from Garnett's Lawn Equipment showing the two burglars as they got away with nearly $8,000 worth of equipment.

"It's extremely frustrating," said Marty Garnett, one of the owners of Garnett's Lawn Equipment.

Garnett said the store is a family owned business and has been open for 17 years. He said this is the third time the business has been burglarized within the last couple years. He said this time the burglars took a handful of leaf blowers, chainsaws and weeders.

Hartselle Police told WAAY 31 in the last week they believe the same suspects have stolen from similar stores outside the area, including Northport.

Garnett said after this burglary he's looking into adding more security measures to the store.

"We're looking at some different things that maybe can prevent this next time," he said.

Police said they don't believe the burglars are still in Morgan County, but are still keeping an eye out for any other burglaries.

They say if you have any information give them a call at 256-751-4917.