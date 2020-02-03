Burglars hit four Colbert County gas stations in one night

Police are searching for two masked suspects who broke into at least four different gas stations in Colbert County on Sunday night.

Two gas stations in Tuscumbia, one in Sheffield, and one in the county were burglarized Sunday night/ Monday morning. Police believe the same suspects hit all of the gas stations.

Tuscumbia police gave WAAY31 surveillance video of one of the burglaries.

In it you can see the two masked suspects dressed in all black go into the gas station and head straight for the register. Police said they made off with about $5,000.

Kishan Patel works a ton of hours at his gas station on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia. His gas station was one of the ones burglarized.

"It feels like they invaded my property," said Patel.

Patel said they made off with thousands in cash, the suspects also hit three other gas stations in the area.

"They took two of my drawers," said Patel.

Patel said the suspects caused more damage by prying open his doors and messing with is security system.

"They cut the cameras, too," said Patel.

Investigators from the Colbert County Sheriff's office, Tuscumbia Police, and Sheffield police are all working together because they believe the same suspects burglarized the gas stations using a crowbar.

"I'm gonna try and do some better upgrades and learn from this mistake," said Patel.

Police tell said they believe the suspects were wearing panty hose on their faces and possibly some type of skull masks. They were also wearing gloves. If you recognize the suspects call Tuscumbia police at 256-383-3121.