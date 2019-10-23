Burglar steals thousands of dollars worth of items from Huntsville business

Huntsville police are investigating a burglary to Rocket City Drywall.

Officers were called to the business on Holmes Avenue on Tuesday morning after an employee discovered a man broke into the business through a window.

Huntsville police investigators learned from the business that the money was stolen from a vending machine. Police said tools and iPads were missing along with other items. The business estimates about $5,000 worth of items were stolen or damaged.

Surveillance video captured a man going through the business taking items, according to police. The business told investigators the suspect also took batteries out of trucks in the warehouse. The business shared with WAAY 31 they had to replace those batteries so they could operate the vehicles.

The business shared the burglary delayed operations on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact police at 256-427-7270.