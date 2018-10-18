Clear

Burger King creates 'nightmare' green sandwich for Halloween

Burger King has changed its menu in honor of Halloween, releasing the Burger King has changed its menu in honor of Halloween, releasing the "Nightmare King" sandwich next week. (CNN)

Are you ready for the 'Nightmare King?'

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) -- Burger King has changed its menu in honor of Halloween, releasing the "Nightmare King" sandwich next week.

The fast-food chain is offering the "spooky" sandwich Oct. 22 through Nov. 1.

It's a quarter-pound of beef, a chicken filet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, and onion – all topped off with a green sesame seed bun.

Officials with Burger King said the sandwich is "clinically proven to induce nightmares."

The "Nightmare King" goes for $6.39.

