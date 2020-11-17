Clear

Bullets tear through Huntsville home, bedroom after police shoot, kill standoff suspect

Huntsville Police are currently reviewing the shooting.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 6:44 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2020 6:48 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Neighbors walked us through what they saw and heard hours before a standoff between Huntsville Police and Bradley Pugh, 41, ended in front of their house.

Sandra Rhodes said that eight bullets from a deadly shooting that followed the standoff hit her house. One even went through the bedroom where she and her husband were sleeping.

Courtesy: Sandra Rhodes

"It was like box seats to a CSI or something like that. It was very dramatic, but also scary," she said.

Police responded to Ted's Bar-B-Q in Five Points about 10 p.m. Monday and tried to talk with Pugh, who was armed, for hours before he agreed to come down from the roof. Police said that he then took off running, eventually pulling a gun from his waistband, aiming at them, causing them to shoot and ultimately kill him.

The neighbor WAAY 31 spoke with said her husband walked outside for some fresh air Monday night and came across the standoff that closed down the entire area in front of their home. She shared with us pictures and video of the area as police worked to talk Pugh off the roof of Ted's Bar-B-Q.

"He walked out on the front porch and he came back in and said, 'Hey, there is a standoff out here.' Policemen were running back and forth across the yard and the area," she said.

Rhodes said she's lived on Dement Street for about 30 years. Monday night, she watched a standoff near her home unfold between police and an armed man, identified as Bradley Pugh.

"We went upstairs to see if we could get an overall picture at what was happening, and as it happened, there was someone on top of Ted's Bar-B-Q, it seemed to us, and they were yelling back and forth at the police," she said.

Rhodes said police tried to talk him down, but Pugh wouldn't listen.

"They were trying to ask him what the problem was and he was just unleashing profanities. Just 'F this' constantly. We heard the policeman ask for him to drop his weapon. 'You need to drop your weapon,' and he didn't," she said. "There was a time once when he asked for cigarettes and various things, but he was very agitated, very uncontrolled. He asked for a ladder and they gave him a ladder. When he came down, he just broke and ran toward our house."

Rhodes said around 1 a.m. Tuesday, she and her husband decided to go to bed, but not even a half hour later, they were jolted back awake.

"The noise woke us up and we didn't realize at the time, the bullets came into the house, into our bedroom where we were asleep. Seven or eight [bullets] came in the house or hit the house," she said.

They then heard commotion and police showed up to make sure they were okay. Rhodes explained bullets the officers fired at Pugh hit her house and near her husband's side of the bed where he was asleep.

"Had he been standing up, standing by the bed to take his night pill or whatever or to even just get ready to go to bed, it would have been inches from where his head would have been," she said.

Rhodes said she's thankful no one else got hurt.

"I think they did everything they could. I'm grateful to them, I'm appreciative for everything they did. I hate it that the man was killed, but I believe if the police had not apprehended when they did, he would have probably been in our house," Rhodes said.

Huntsville Police said the investigation is still underway, and at this time have not commented about the house that was hit with bullets. Neighbors showed us bullet holes that struck another home, fence and vehicles in the area, as well.

"There is still an on-going investigation into the shooting. As in any police related shooting, there will be an Incident Review Board reviewing the facts of this incident at a later time. More information can be provided when that review is complete," Capt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 219232

Reported Deaths: 3249
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson28140461
Mobile18565340
Tuscaloosa11886148
Montgomery11644224
Madison11438118
Shelby908673
Baldwin769684
Lee724065
Calhoun566677
Morgan546641
Etowah538261
Marshall535553
Houston479137
DeKalb422634
St. Clair375055
Cullman374430
Limestone368941
Elmore368661
Lauderdale336051
Walker330796
Talladega318041
Colbert275738
Jackson272823
Blount257434
Autauga248136
Franklin234433
Dale218554
Coffee218014
Chilton208436
Russell20843
Dallas206628
Covington204332
Escambia188231
Tallapoosa161188
Chambers157248
Clarke150318
Pike150214
Marion128432
Winston114322
Marengo113424
Barbour11309
Geneva11148
Butler109541
Lawrence108035
Pickens107718
Bibb99317
Randolph95420
Cherokee91215
Washington87712
Hale87630
Clay85013
Henry8166
Lowndes76329
Fayette74915
Monroe73210
Cleburne67811
Bullock67719
Crenshaw67730
Macon65520
Conecuh64714
Perry6416
Wilcox60712
Lamar5847
Sumter53621
Choctaw41112
Greene37717
Coosa2703
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 318888

Reported Deaths: 3923
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby43478613
Davidson38583387
Knox16333117
Rutherford15530131
Hamilton14797124
Williamson981566
Sumner8211124
Wilson634469
Out of TN617843
Montgomery567277
Putnam544471
Sullivan538277
Maury509446
Washington507787
Madison469794
Blount446748
Bradley446029
Sevier422527
Unassigned406210
Robertson325546
Tipton314432
Hamblen308556
Dyer287847
Gibson271459
Greene257265
Dickson245424
Anderson245223
Coffee241136
Bedford233324
Lawrence231526
Carter229444
Obion227936
Cumberland222431
McMinn217348
Hardeman213235
Warren207316
Loudon203915
Roane202214
Fayette201636
Jefferson196627
Weakley194334
Lauderdale188520
Trousdale187010
Monroe183540
Franklin173929
Wayne17128
Hawkins166231
Henderson165230
Macon164426
Hardin163025
White157217
Haywood151128
Marshall150815
Carroll147530
Cocke146626
Rhea143828
Overton142833
Cheatham137516
Campbell135420
Johnson133517
McNairy132431
Lincoln13088
Giles128239
Smith128017
Henry124915
Bledsoe11144
Lake11145
Fentress110117
Crockett106625
Hickman101817
DeKalb99219
Marion98615
Chester89319
Grainger8249
Decatur82311
Scott7646
Grundy70114
Unicoi68717
Claiborne6679
Lewis6669
Benton66413
Union6515
Cannon6312
Jackson6277
Humphreys6066
Polk60214
Morgan5796
Houston53919
Stewart50914
Clay47917
Sequatchie4625
Perry43718
Meigs42510
Pickett34511
Moore3382
Van Buren2882
Hancock1333

Most Popular Stories

Community Events