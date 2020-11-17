Bullets tear through Huntsville home, bedroom after police shoot, kill standoff suspect

Neighbors walked us through what they saw and heard hours before a standoff between Huntsville Police and Bradley Pugh, 41, ended in front of their house.

Sandra Rhodes said that eight bullets from a deadly shooting that followed the standoff hit her house. One even went through the bedroom where she and her husband were sleeping.

"It was like box seats to a CSI or something like that. It was very dramatic, but also scary," she said.

Police responded to Ted's Bar-B-Q in Five Points about 10 p.m. Monday and tried to talk with Pugh, who was armed, for hours before he agreed to come down from the roof. Police said that he then took off running, eventually pulling a gun from his waistband, aiming at them, causing them to shoot and ultimately kill him.

The neighbor WAAY 31 spoke with said her husband walked outside for some fresh air Monday night and came across the standoff that closed down the entire area in front of their home. She shared with us pictures and video of the area as police worked to talk Pugh off the roof of Ted's Bar-B-Q.

"He walked out on the front porch and he came back in and said, 'Hey, there is a standoff out here.' Policemen were running back and forth across the yard and the area," she said.

Rhodes said she's lived on Dement Street for about 30 years. Monday night, she watched a standoff near her home unfold between police and an armed man, identified as Bradley Pugh.

"We went upstairs to see if we could get an overall picture at what was happening, and as it happened, there was someone on top of Ted's Bar-B-Q, it seemed to us, and they were yelling back and forth at the police," she said.

Rhodes said police tried to talk him down, but Pugh wouldn't listen.

"They were trying to ask him what the problem was and he was just unleashing profanities. Just 'F this' constantly. We heard the policeman ask for him to drop his weapon. 'You need to drop your weapon,' and he didn't," she said. "There was a time once when he asked for cigarettes and various things, but he was very agitated, very uncontrolled. He asked for a ladder and they gave him a ladder. When he came down, he just broke and ran toward our house."

Rhodes said around 1 a.m. Tuesday, she and her husband decided to go to bed, but not even a half hour later, they were jolted back awake.

"The noise woke us up and we didn't realize at the time, the bullets came into the house, into our bedroom where we were asleep. Seven or eight [bullets] came in the house or hit the house," she said.

They then heard commotion and police showed up to make sure they were okay. Rhodes explained bullets the officers fired at Pugh hit her house and near her husband's side of the bed where he was asleep.

"Had he been standing up, standing by the bed to take his night pill or whatever or to even just get ready to go to bed, it would have been inches from where his head would have been," she said.

Rhodes said she's thankful no one else got hurt.

"I think they did everything they could. I'm grateful to them, I'm appreciative for everything they did. I hate it that the man was killed, but I believe if the police had not apprehended when they did, he would have probably been in our house," Rhodes said.

Huntsville Police said the investigation is still underway, and at this time have not commented about the house that was hit with bullets. Neighbors showed us bullet holes that struck another home, fence and vehicles in the area, as well.

"There is still an on-going investigation into the shooting. As in any police related shooting, there will be an Incident Review Board reviewing the facts of this incident at a later time. More information can be provided when that review is complete," Capt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said.