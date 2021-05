The Alabama A&M Bulldogs softball team swept a weekend series with Mississippi Valley State with wins on both ends of a Saturday doubleheader.

The first game was a close one, decided by a walk-off single from Taylor Woods. Alyssa Lopez would score the winning run in that 4-3 victory.

In the second game, it was Lopez on the mound. She allowed only one run, striking out seven in a complete-game effort. A 4-1 win for the Bulldogs in their final regular-season game.