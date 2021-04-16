Bulldogs pickup third win behind complete game from Torres

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs picked up their third win of the season against Mississippi Valley State Friday.

Despite giving a run in the second, Josue Torres had a dominating outing allowing that lone run on seven hits and recording seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

After a triple from Pierre Brewton, Janmikell Bastardo drove in the Bulldogs’ first run with a bouncer into shallow left. Bastardo would advance to second on the play.

A few pitches later, Teddy Bridges gave A&M all it would need with a two-run shot into the woods past the left-field fence. Those would prove to be the game’s winning runs as the Bulldogs hold on to win 3-1.