Clear

Bulldogs Celebrate Homecoming at Lewis Crews

Alabama A&M falls to Alcorn State

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Bulldogs packed Lewis Crews Stadium, but couldn't hold off Alcorn State to get the homecoming win. 

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but after the A&M defense spent most of the third quarter on the field, Alcorn pulled away with a 35-26 victory. 

Coach Connell Maynor said the team is young, and they just weren't executing tonight. 

Alabama A&M enters a bye week ahead of the Magic City Classic. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events