Bulldogs Celebrate Homecoming at Lewis Crews

The Bulldogs packed Lewis Crews Stadium, but couldn't hold off Alcorn State to get the homecoming win.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but after the A&M defense spent most of the third quarter on the field, Alcorn pulled away with a 35-26 victory.

Coach Connell Maynor said the team is young, and they just weren't executing tonight.

Alabama A&M enters a bye week ahead of the Magic City Classic.