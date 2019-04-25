Buildings demolished after fire in Moulton

Two businesses that were destroyed by a long-burning fire in Moulton have been demolished.

On Thursday morning, crews tore down everything left standing from Monday night's fire.

“It just disappeared,” C.R. Livingston said.

C.R. Livingston has lived in Moulton his entire life and has seen many businesses thrive on the downtown square, like Court Street Grill, where Monday's fire started.

Livingston said the restaurant's building used to house a store.

“I remember going there when I was really young and getting Christmas presents," he said.

But the historic building, filled with memories, is now gone. The fire burned for nearly 48 hours, destroying three businesses.

Finally, on Thursday morning, demolition crews were able to push down the remaining walls and beams.

"I’m sad," Livingston said. "It’s just so devastating to see this go.”

But Court Street Grill wasn't the only business to go.

The neighboring building that said ‘Deja Vu Salon’ on Wednesday is now a pile of debris.

“It’s tough to see. They’ve been here for so long, they’re a staple in the community," Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said. "Most everybody who lives here now, it’s something they’ve been accustomed to since they’ve been alive.”

“It is very emotional, not just for the hair salon or the restaurant, but just because of the memories in the building for everybody," Rochelle Abbott added. "Just about everybody in this community has memories in those buildings.”

But Fire Chief Ryan Jolly says, while the physical buildings may be gone, the spirit of Moulton is not.

“On the positive side, this will be a chance to rebuild and to grow, so that’s kind of the light at the end of the tunnel," Jolly said. "Being able to be positive and know that something good is coming out of this.”