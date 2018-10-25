Building partially collapses on North Jackson Ave. in Russellville

The mayor of Russellville, David Grissom, says a building partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon on North Jackson Avenue.
The building, owned by a church named New Beginnings Worship Center, was condemned two weeks ago. People were working on the building to fix structural issues when it collapsed.
The pastor of the church said when the building collapsed, it totaled his car but he's glad no one was hurt.
Grissom said the city may hold an emergency meeting to get the best plan of action for the building.
