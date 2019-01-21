According to Bryan Rachal, the Director of Communications and Marketing at the University of North Alabama, a portion of the third floor exterior wall of the school's Wesleyan Hall collapsed Monday around 2 p.m.
Rachal said the brick veneer covering a chimney flue separated and according to the architect, the building does not appear to have any structural damage.
The collapse was likely due to moisture that froze due to the cool temperatures Sunday night, Rachal said. He said it is safe to be in the building and it will reopen Tuesday.
Related Content
- Building closed at University of North Alabama after wall collapsed from cold weather
- Building partially collapses on North Jackson Ave. in Russellville
- Wall collapsed injuring Oakman High School football players
- Student media group censures University of North Alabama
- Collapsed building in downtown Russellville to be sold
- Grants awarded for north Alabama weatherization
- Alabama DB Kyriq McDonald collapses on sideline during championship game
- University of Alabama Huntsville sees record enrollment
- Alabama A&M University celebrates new scoreboard
- University of Alabama raises $224 million
Scroll for more content...