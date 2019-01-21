Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Building closed at University of North Alabama after wall collapsed from cold weather

The building will reopen Tuesday.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Bryan Rachal, the Director of Communications and Marketing at the University of North Alabama, a portion of the third floor exterior wall of the school's Wesleyan Hall collapsed Monday around 2 p.m.

Rachal said the brick veneer covering a chimney flue separated and according to the architect, the building does not appear to have any structural damage.

The collapse was likely due to moisture that froze due to the cool temperatures Sunday night, Rachal said. He said it is safe to be in the building and it will reopen Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events