Madison Uhl signed with UAH on Tuesday. She's going to play soccer for the Chargers.
Uhl is Buckhorn's second soccer athlete to sign to play at the college level. Congrats!
Related Content
- Buckhorn soccer player signs with UAH
- Buckhorn students win internationally recognized Rover Challenge
- Buckhorn ends Sparkman's six game win streak
- UAH president retiring
- UAH climatologists receive grant
- Swastikas found on UAH campus
- Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
- UAH opens conference play Thursday
- UAH falls to Alaska Fairbanks
- UAH dancing into March Madness
Scroll for more content...