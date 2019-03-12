Clear
Buckhorn soccer player signs with UAH

Madison Uhl makes her college choice.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Madison Uhl signed with UAH on Tuesday. She's going to play soccer for the Chargers. 

Uhl is Buckhorn's second soccer athlete to sign to play at the college level. Congrats! 

