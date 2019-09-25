Buckhorn grad leaves Tennessee program

Another player has left the Tennessee football program, this time it hits close to home. Former Buckhorn football player Will Ignont, is the latest player to hang up his Vols uniform.
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said in his Wednesday teleconference Ingnont left for "personal reasons."
The middle linebacker started the first couple of games but did not travel this past Saturday to Florida. Ignont was a four-star recruit out of Buckhorn. He's the third player to leave Tennessee this week!
The Vols are struggling this season.. Their lone win was over Chattanooga, a FCS team. Tennessee is off this week, before playing Georgia, October 5.
