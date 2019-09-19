Clear

Buckhorn falls in Thursday night football game

Wetumpka tops Buckhorn

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Buckhorn Bucks fall 44-28 to Wetumpka Thursday night in Jacksonville, Alabama. 

