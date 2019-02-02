Clear

Buckhorn ends Sparkman's six game win streak

End of the regular season for AHSAA basketball and Sparkman drops its final game 59-47.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

A disappointing loss for the Sparkman Senators Friday night as they were taken down by the Buckhorn Bucks 59-47. 

The Senators end the season 20-8 overall and 4-2 in their region. They'll host the Class 7A Area 7 Tournament next week starting on Thursday. In this tournament, Sparkman, Grissom, Huntsville, and Gadsden City. 

Sparkman head coach Jamie Coggins left his team with this message after the game, "You know this game we were disappointed in how we played tonight but you know it's the end of the regular season, now it's a new season, all teams are zero and zero and fortunately everyone starts from scratch now."

The Bucks end their season 23-5 overall and 2-4 in the region. Buckhorn is playing in the Class 6A Area 16 Tournament at Lee High School. The teams in that tournament are Hazel Green, Lee, Mae Jemison, and Buckhorn. 

