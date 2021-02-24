Buckhorn cheer dominates state competition

Both Buckhorn varsity cheer squads made history this month winning the 6A state title for the first time ever!

But the buck doesn't stop there... The JV squads won their division too!

Buckhorn looking like anything but a deer in headlights during the AHSAA State Cheerleading competition this month.

All four teams crushed the leaderboard taking first place.

"I'm really proud of all we've accomplished this year, especially with all the challenges we've faced with people getting quarantined," Georgia Bagdonas said.

It isn't easy building a pyramid when cheerleaders aren't there.

But Buckhorn made it work.

"We've had actually a little bit of extra time this year, but we didn't slack off at all, we used that extra time to push us and motivate us," Avery Tucker said.

Since summer the girls practiced five days a week to make sure the routine was clean.

"We have grown so much," JJ Landman said.

The one thing you can't teach is chemistry. Something this team's been building for years.

"I think it says a lot about the unity and family we have at Buckhorn," Tucker added.

"We've all been growing up together since seventh grade," Autumn Calloway said.

"We have a lot of sleepovers and stuff with each other," Bagdonas added.

Walking away with four trophies for her school isn't something Tucker ever expected.

But she's grateful to end her six-year Buckhorn cheer career on top!

"We are just so thankful for God and our families that we had the opportunity for all four teams to win," Tucker said.

The season isn't over yet, next up is nationals in April. Buckhorn is already working to perfect a new routine.