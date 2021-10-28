Buckhorn alum Kyle Wright makes World Series appearance in Braves loss

HOUSTON — Rookie Jose Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros to a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves that evened the World Series at one game apiece.

Jose Altuve doubled early, homered late and scored twice to break out at the plate. Siri’s speed and aggressive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning that helped the Astros snap a five-game skid at home in the World Series.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Buckhorn High School alum Kyle Wright made his first appearance of the 2021 postseason on the biggest stage, striking out the side in just 12 pitches.

Wright was called up to the team Tuesday to join the team for the World Series. The 26-year-old last pitched Oct. 2, throwing seven shutout innings for Triple-A Gwinnett against Jacksonville. He was 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in two big league games this year and 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts for Gwinnett.

Wright started twice in the 2020 playoffs, throwing six scoreless innings against Miami to win Game 3 of the Division Series and allowing seven runs while getting just two outs in taking the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the Championship Series.