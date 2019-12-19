Buckhorn High School students build playhouse for Habitat for Humanity

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Some high school students in Madison County are showing others what it means for a community to come together.
Students at Buckhorn High School built a playhouse for Habitat for Humanity. They are now in the running for the "Best Playhouse.”
Habitat for Humanity provided the materials and the students supplied the labor. The playhouses will either be sold or given away with Habitat homes.
