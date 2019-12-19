Clear

Buckhorn High School students build playhouse for Habitat for Humanity

Credit: @habitatofmadisoncounty on Facebook

The students are in the running for the "Best Playhouse.”

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Some high school students in Madison County are showing others what it means for a community to come together.

Students at Buckhorn High School built a playhouse for Habitat for Humanity. They are now in the running for the "Best Playhouse.”

Habitat for Humanity provided the materials and the students supplied the labor. The playhouses will either be sold or given away with Habitat homes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events