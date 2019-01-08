Buckhorn High School pays tribute to beloved student

On Tuesday night the Buckhorn High School community honored Senior Jordan Collier at their first home basketball game since her death. She died three weeks ago Tuesday in a car accident on Maysville Road in Madison County. The student body is now making sure she will never be forgotten.

Jordan Collier was a cheerleader. While her squad mates cheered during the game a solitary balloon and her pompoms were a reminder of everything she brought to the team, "She was always just smiling, bubbly, and happy and she was always just so supportive," said Cheerleader Bridgette Walls.

The senior class at Buckhorn organized a tribute before the basketball game and they created shirts that read 'One Buck' and had Jordan's name on the back, "She was one out of how ever many students at this school, but she made a difference," said Walls.

Jordan's younger brother Carter said seeing his fellow classmates do this much in remembrance of her meant a lot, "It's nice to see people recognizing her for who she was," said Carter May.

Her step dad Michael said this outpouring of support shows just how tight knit the community is, "I'm sure it will help eventually. Right now we're still in the mourning phase. We haven't been able to get to the point where we can celebrate her life," said Michael May.

While jordan's classmates still mourn a memorial for her at the school statue of a buck, many are making sure her memory will always live on, "Her difference that she made for everybody in this school will never ever change and will never ever fade out," said Walls.

Jordan was going to join the Army when she graduated in May. She was heavily involved in Junior Reserve Officers' Training Crops at Buckhorn. Her family told WAAY 31 her JROTC family will also be doing something in the near future to cement her legacy at the school.

The Alabama State Troopers told WAAY 31 the accident that killed Jordan is still under investigation.