Buckhorn High School honors senior killed in car crash at graduation ceremony

As seniors graduated from Buckhorn High School Tuesday night they took time to remember their classmate, Jordan Collier, who died in a car accident in December. WAAY 31 found out out how Jordan's legacy will live on well after the ceremony.

While over three hundred seniors started the next phase of their lives Tuesday, the ceremony served as another piece of the grieving puzzle for Jordan's family.

The iconic graduation song kicked off the event and was met with excitement and happiness for hundreds in attendance at the Von Braun Center, but as Jordan Collier's family watched on from above the ceremony they thought about the one student who should have been there, "it just still hurts. It hasn't even been six months yet and the pain is still like it was yesterday.," said Jordan's step dad Michael May.

There was not a moment of silence for Jordan, but there was the a chair draped in a cap and gown with a single rose in the seat to honor the former cheerleader and Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps member, "it means a lot to us that she was thought so highly of by her teachers and peers to be remembered," said May.

There was a standing ovation to celebrate all the seniors joining the military. That would have included Jordan who had joined the army reserves. Instead, a hallway in Buckhorn's JROTC building is being named in her honor and the Jordan Collier Award has been created to honor the most outstanding cadet each year, "it's such an honor to know that an award will be given in her name every year," said May.

Jordan's car was hit by Joshua Getzinger. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident where someone died. The Madison County District Attorney's Office told WAAY 31 the case still has to be reviewed by a grand jury.

Jordan's family wants one thing, "just justice. Nothing is going to bring her back," said May.

The Madison County District Attorney's Office does not have a timeline for when a grand jury will make a decision in this case.