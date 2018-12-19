Buckhorn High School grieving after student died in crash in Madison Co.

WAAY 31 has learned that 18-year-old Jordan Ann Collier of New Market who died in a fatal three-vehicle crash at Maysville Road and Deposit Road in Madison County on Tuesday was a senior at Buckhorn High School.

According to Tim Hall with Madison County Schools, counselors will be available for students today. Collier was a basketball cheerleader and a JROTC officer.

Another driver involved in the wreck initially ran from the scene but was found by state troopers. It is not known yet whether he will be arrested and charged. Maysville Road was shut down for around three hours during an investigation.