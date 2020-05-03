Buckhorn High School football player killed, another injured in wreck

Buckhorn High School is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car wreck on Saturday.

Sophomore Kyler Scott died following the accident and another student, Tyler Jacks was also badly injured. Both were players on the school's football team.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that the wreck happened around 11 a.m. on Joe Quick Road in the Hazel Green area.

In a social media post, Buckhorn High School Football Defensive Coordinator Alan Willoughby said "I ask that you please pray for [Scott's] family now. That God keeps them close. A great young man, taken way too early in life. And continue to pray for Tyler's recovery."

Head Football Coach Keither Henderson also echoed those sentiments and said Scott's death is a "terrible loss for our community and our school."

Madison County Schools Spokesman Tim Hall also released a statement, which read in part "Our most sincere prayers go out to the Scott family. This is a terrible loss. At the same time, we continue praying for Tyler Jacks, who was also seriously injured in the crash. Jacks is also a football player at Buckhorn High School. We encourage our students to reach out to our counselors and teachers as they go through the grieving process."

Hall said that Scott was also a wrestler at the high school and was preparing for his senior year.

WAAY 31 reached out to ALEA for more information about the wreck. An official said it's still under investigation at this time.