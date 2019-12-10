Clear
Buckhorn High School employee named Alabama’s Assistant Principal of the Year

Credit: Madison County Schools

Administrators at Buckhorn surprised Jennifer West in a meeting after school.

Jennifer West, the assistant principal at Buckhorn High School in the Madison County school system, has been named the Assistant Principal of the Year in the state of Alabama.

West received the honor recently from the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals. Administrators at Buckhorn surprised her in a meeting after school.

West has 13 years of experience in education. She’s been at Buckhorn for three years.

