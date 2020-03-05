Buckhorn Middle school hosts regional archery tournament

Today was an exciting day for sports at Buckhorn Middle School!

The Bucks had their regional archery tournament. The teams who score the best during the 8 regional tournaments in Alabama will move on to the state championship in Montgomery.

The top winners will take home a scholarship. Buckhorn Middle and High school have 16 state championship trophies. They also took home a bronze during the world archery competition.

Archery is an exciting competition to watch because the archer has to hit targets from different distances, mostly under a time restraint. Today wasn't just about the sport, it's also about "Aim to Aid," an initiative Buckhorn started to raise money for the Huntsville Hospital pediatric unit.

"For me as a coach, I'm here to develop archers and to make them great archers I hope, but ultimately we all want to make our kids great kids, which they are. So that's one reason why I wanted to start this program and to start teaching them about community involvement and doing for others," said head coach for Buckhorn's archery team, Melanie Coultas.

Those who attended the tournament also donated money and supplies to the Huntsville Hospital foundation.

The competion resumes Friday at Buckhorn Middle School.

